LONDON, ONT. -- Officers called to the area of Queensway East in Simcoe regarding the driving of a motorist, located the vehicle in question, and something more, in the parking lot of Walmart.

Police say a family dog had been left in the vehicle as the driver went into the store to shop around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

As a result, a 33-year-old driver of Norfolk County was issued a Provincial Offense Notice for leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle.

Norfolk County OPP are reminding the public to never leave a pet unattended in a hot vehicle.