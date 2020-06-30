LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued an extended heat warning for the region starting Canada Day.

Everyday for roughly the next week, temperatures will exceed 30 degrees Celsius, prompting the warning.

“Given the cumulative effect of prolonged high temperatures, humidity and intense sunshine, it’s a good idea to plan ahead if you will be spending time outdoors on Canada Day, and over the next few days,” says Randy Walker, Public Health Inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a release.

“Remember to cover exposed skin, wear a hat, drink plenty of water, ensure that you keep two metres apart and limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.”

The following tips are urged to avoid the risks of heat-related illness: