MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting just one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

It brings the total number in the region to 626 and in the city itself to 582.

Two more recoveries were reported, bringing that total to 507. With 57 deaths, that leaves 62 active cases. There have been no new deaths since June 12.

There is one ongoing outbreak, at Westmount Gardens long-term care home. Seniors’ facilities have been linked to 178 cases and 37 deaths to date.

Both assessment centres in the city - at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (656 Elizabeth St.) and Oakridge Arena (825 Valetta St.) - will be open on Canada Day.

Carling Heights will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oakridge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who wants to get tested can do so, but the health unit asks that anyone with a severe respiratory illness, or who is experiencing a medical emergency, go to the hospital or call 911.

No new cases have been reported in other local counties.

In fact, Huron Perth Public Health reported its last active case had recovered as of Tuesday.

Here’s how the numbers in area counties stand as of their most recent updates:

Huron and Perth counties – 57 cases, 52 recovered, five deaths (no active cases)

Elgin and Oxford counties – 83 cases, 77 recovered, four deaths (two active cases)

Sarnia-Lambton – 285 cases, 255 recovered, 25 deaths (five active cases, one active outbreak)

Grey and Bruce counties – 112 cases, 98 recovered, five referred, no deaths (nine active cases)

The last ongoing outbreak in those counties, at Elgin Abbey in Chesley, Ont., was reported over by Grey Bruce Public Health on June 27.

Across Ontario, the number of new cases dropped after a surge on Monday, with just 157 new cases reported Tuesday.