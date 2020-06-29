MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Middlesex-London on Monday, with two involving people who attended large parties.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says both attended gatherings involving more than 10 people, including those outside their social circles.

In fact, eight cases since June 24 are associated with people who attended these gatherings, including six women and two men, all in their 20s.

Health officials say they are in contact with all eight and are following up with their close contacts.

The health unit is also warning that some of those associated with these parties also attended gatherings outside the region.

“While we enter new reopening phases, and start to see restrictions lift, it is important to remember that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still present in our community,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, MLHU medical officer of health in a statement.

“This outbreak highlights the need for ongoing caution during the reopening phases this summer. Limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, wash hands often, keep two metres apart, and wear a mask in indoor public spaces.”

The cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 625, while 505 of those cases have recovered. The number of deaths has held at 57 since June 12.

The total number of cases in the City of London is now 579, while 178 are associated with long-term care and retirement homes, which also account for 37 deaths.

One outbreak is ongoing, at Westmount Gardens long-term care home in London.

No new cases in other local counties

Southwestern Public Health is reporting no new cases in Elgin and Oxford counties on Monday.

There has not been a new case there since June 24 and there are currently just two active cases.

To date there have been 83 cases, with 77 recovered and four deaths.

There is just one active case in Huron and Perth counties as of Monday, where there have been no new cases in more than a week.

In total, Huron Perth Public Health reports the region has seen 57 cases, with 51 recoveries and five deaths.

It has now been about a week since Sarnia-Lambton has reported any new cases, with totals holding at 285 cases, 254 recovered and 25 deaths – leaving just six active cases in the region as of Sunday night.

An outbreak at Bluewater Health was declared over on the weekend, leaving only one in the region, at Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia.

As of Sunday night Grey Bruce Public Health was also reporting no new cases, with totals holding at 112 cases, with 98 recovered and no deaths.

There is one active outbreak at Elgin Abbey nursing home in Chesley, Ont.