LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

That brings the total in Middlesex-London to 622 cases, with 502 resolved cases and 57 deaths to date.

The new cases are not associated with long-term or retirement homes.

Southwestern Public Health says 8,747 individuals have been tested to date, with 170 tests pending. There have been three cumulative institutional outbreaks, with two ongoing.

Lambton Public Health is reporting 285 confirmed cases, with 253 resolved and 25 deaths as of Saturday.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting 57 total confirmed positive cases, with no new cases as of Saturday. Of those, 51 have recovered and there have been five deaths, none in the last 24 hours.

The regional totals are; Perth County (12), Stratford (26), St. Marys (4) and Huron County (14).

Grey Bruce is reporting no new cases as of Saturday. There are 112 current cases, 98 recovered, and no deaths.

"There have been 103,032 cases, including 8,516 deaths. 64% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 2,640,315 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 38,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer in her statement for Sunday.

In Canada there have been 103,032 confirmed cases, 65,973 recoveries and 8,516 deaths reported to date.