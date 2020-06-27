LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, Saturday with no new deaths since the previous day.

That brings the total in Middlesex-London to 616 cases, with 499 resolved cases and 57 deaths to date.

Southwestern Public Health says 8,748 individuals have been tested to date, with 167 tests pending. There have been three cumulative institutional outbreaks, with two ongoing.

Lambton Public Health is reporting 285 confirmed cases, with 252 resolved and 25 deaths as of Friday evening.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting 57 total confirmed positive cases, with no new cases as of Friday. Of those, 51 have recovered and there have been five deaths, none in the last 24 hours.

The regional totals are; Perth County (12), Stratford (26), St. Marys (4) and Huron County (14) as of Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, the totals in in Grey-Bruce are 98 recovered cases, with five cases referred to other health units. There have been no deaths reported within the previous 24 hours.

"There have been 102,794 cases, including 8,508 deaths. 64% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 2,598,243 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 38,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, in a statement issued Saturday.

In Canada, there have been 102,794 confirmed cases, 65,726 recoveries and 8,508 deaths reported as of Friday.