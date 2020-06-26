LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Friday.

That brings the total in Middlesex-London to 613 cases, with 497 resolved cases and 57 deaths to date.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting 57 total confirmed positive cases, with no new cases as of Friday. Of those, 51 have recovered and there have been five deaths, none in the last 24 hours.

The regional totals are; Perth County (12), Stratford (26), St. Marys (4) and Huron County (14).

As of Thursday afternoon, the totals in in Grey-Bruce are at 112 cases, with 96 recovered and no deaths. There was one new case reported in the previous 24 hours.

Lambton Public Health is reporting 285 confirmed cases, with 249 recovered and 25 deaths as of Thursday evening.

Southwestern Public Health says 8,715 individuals have been tested to date, with 483 tests pending as of Thursday. There have been three cumulative institutional outbreaks, with two ongoing.

Ontario health officials are reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19, Friday, which is an increase of 0.3 percent. There are 34,316 total confirmed cases for Ontario to date, including 29,754 recoveries and 2,644 deaths.

In Canada there have been 95,684 confirmed cases, 65,425 recoveries and 8,504 deaths reported as of Thursday.