MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- For the second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting just one new COVID-19 case in London and no deaths.

The case brings the total in the region to 612, and the total in the city to 570 as of Thursday.

Four more people have recovered, raising that total to 491, while the number of deaths continues to hold at 57. The last death in the region was reported on June 12.

An outbreak at the PeopleCare Oakcrossing long-term care home has been declared over, leaving just one active outbreak at London’s Westmount Gardens.

The new case is not linked to any seniors’ facilities, which have been associated with 176 cases and 37 deaths to date.

There were two new cases reported by Grey Bruce Public Health as of Wednesday, raising the total there to 111 cases, with 96 recovered, five referred to other health units and no deaths.

That leaves 10 active cases, and one active outbreak at Elgin Abbey nursing home in Chesley, Ont.

Across Ontario, there were fewer than 200 new cases for a second day.

Counties seeing multiple days with no new cases

There were no new cases reported in Elgin and Oxford counties on Thursday, after the region saw its first new case in a week on Wednesday.

The total in those counties stands at 83 cases, 77 recovered and four deaths – leaving just two active cases.

There were also no new cases reported by Huron Perth Public Health for an eighth day in a row.

There is just one remaining active case in the region, which has recorded 57 cases, 51 recoveries and five deaths as of Thursday.

And Sarnia-Lambton is recording a third day with no new cases in the region.

As of Wednesday night, there were still a total of 285 cases, with 249 resolved and 25 deaths, leaving just 11 active cases in the region.

There are two ongoing outbreaks in Sarnia, one at Bluewater Health and the other at the Afton Park Place long-term care home.