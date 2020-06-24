MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Just one new COVID-19 case was reported in London on Wednesday, bringing the total in the city to 569, and the region to 611.

There were no new deaths reported, the total holding at 57, while the number of recovered cases rose by four to 487.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at seniors’ facilities in London, but the new case is not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

To date, those facilities have been linked to 176 cases and 37 deaths.

One new case was also reported in Elgin and Oxford counties on Wednesday, the first in that region since June 17.

The case brings the total there to 83, with 76 recovered and four deaths, leaving just four active cases.

As of Tuesday there was also one new case reported by Grey Bruce Public Health, bringing the totals there to 109 cases, with 96 recovered and no deaths.

There is one ongoing outbreak, at Elgin Abbey nursing home in Chesley, Ont.

There was no change in the numbers reported by Huron Perth Public Health on Wednesday, which held at 57 cases, with 51 recovered and five deaths – leaving just one active case in those counties.

There have now been no new cases there for a week.

There were also no new cases reported in Sarnia-Lambton for a second day in a row.

As of Tuesday night the totals in the region stand at 285, with 247 recovered and 25 deaths, leaving just 13 active cases.

Two active outbreaks in Sarnia, at Bluewater Health and Afton Park Place long-term care home, are ongoing.

Ontario is reporting 163 new cases, dropping the province back below the 200 mark after a small uptick.