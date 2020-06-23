MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total in the region to 610.

The number of cases in the City of London rises to 568, while the third new case is in Strathroy-Caradoc, bringing the total there to 22.

It is still unknown if the new case in Strathroy is related to the case reported Monday involving a worker at the Walmart store there.

Still, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackies says the risk from the employee is very low, because the worker did not spend a significant amount of time working before becoming sick, had no close contact with employees or customers and was not involved in food production.

The number of people who have recovered from the illness across the region rose to 483 from 479 on Monday, while there were no new deaths.

None of the new cases were linked to long-term care or retirement homes, according to the health unit, though outbreaks continue at two seniors’ facilities.

Two new cases were reported in Grey and Bruce counties as of Monday, bringing the total there to 108 cases with 94 recoveries. There have been no deaths in the region.

There is one ongoing outbreak in Chesley, Ont., at Elgin Abbey nursing home.

No new cases have been reported by Southwestern Public Health or Huron Perth Public Health since June 17 and there are few ongoing cases:

Elgin-Oxford: Four active cases (82 cases, 74 recovered, four deaths)

Huron-Perth: One active case (57 cases, 51 recovered, five deaths)

There were no new cases reported in Sarnia-Lambton as of Monday night, with the total holding at 285, with 245 recovered and 25 deaths.

In Sarnia, there are two active outbreaks that have so far seen cases affecting five health-care workers.

Across Ontario, there was a slight spike, with 216 new cases, and the first death in a person under the age of 20 was reported.