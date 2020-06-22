MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- One new COVID-19 case has been reported in London on Monday, but no new deaths. And there were no new cases in surrounding counties.

The case brings the total in the region to 607, and the total in the city itself to 566.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reports that 479 people have recovered, and the number of deaths holds at 57.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at seniors’ facilities in London, at PeopleCare Oakcrossing and Westmount Gardens.

Long-term care and retirement homes account for 176 of the cases in the region and 37 deaths, but there have been no new cases in the facilities in recent days.

No new cases in most local counties

There was no change in the numbers for Elgin and Oxford counties on Monday, which hold at 82 cases, with 71 resolved and four deaths.

According to Southwestern Public Health there have been no new cases reported in those counties since June 17.

In Huron and Perth counties, no new cases were reported Monday, with the totals at 57 cases, 49 recoveries and five deaths.

The last new case reported in those counties was also on June 17.

Sarnia-Lambton currently has 285 cases, with 244 recovered and 25 deaths, leaving just 16 active cases, with no new cases in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday night.

There are two ongoing outbreaks in Sarnia, at Afton Park Place long-term care home and Bluewater Health, with a combined total of five cases among staff.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were no new cases in the previous 24 hours reported by the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

The case load there holds at 105, with 94 recovered and no deaths. Two cases have been hospitalized.

There is one ongoing outbreak in the region, at Elgin Abbey nursing home in Chesley.

The province meanwhile reported its lowest number of cases in nearly three months, with 161 new infections.