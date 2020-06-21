LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

This comes after the MLHU reported zero new cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the region is at 606 with 477 resolved cases.

The death toll remains at 57, with no new deaths reported Sunday.

Sunday's three new cases are in the city of London with 565 cases, while the count in Strathroy-Caradoc, which has the next highest number in the region, at 21.

There remains two institutional outbreak in the region, one at Westmount Gardens and People Care Oak Crossing, both long-term care facilities in London.

Meanwhile, Southwest Public Health which oversees Elgin and Oxford Counties, saw no new cases Sunday and no new deaths.