MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Theresa Carriere has again completed a 100 kilometre run from Sarnia to London to raise funds for cancer patients.

The 10th anniversary year for ONERUN brought several challenges that prompted changes to the usual fundraiser.

COVID-19 meant Carriere had to run the the route alone, while other survivors ran their own 10 km routes instead of joining her.

Supporters could follow her progress virtually through ONERUN's social media channels.

Then the extreme heat and humidity and possible thunderstorms prompted organizers to start the run Thursday evening so it would be completed before the weather was expected to deteriorate on Friday afternoon.

After crossing the finish line around midday Friday, Carriere thanked her everyone who has supported her.

"A lot has changed over the last couple of months, but not the love that this group gives to this campaign, and your understanding of why it's so important that we do this," she said.

Carriere, a breast cancer survivor, founded ONERUN in 2010, and has raised more than $1.2 million over the years for cancer patient care.

All money raised this year will go to programs at ChildCan and Wellspring.