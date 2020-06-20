LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has some encouraging news Saturday, with no new coronavirus cases being reported Saturday.

The number remains steady at 603 with 476 recovered cases.

The death toll did not rise, it remains at 57 for the MLHU region.

The City of London now has 562 cases, while the count in Strathroy-Caradoc, which has the next highest number in the region, at 21.

There remains two institutional outbreak in the region, one at Westmount Gardens and People Care Oak Crossing, both long-term care facilities in London.

Meanwhile, Southwest Public Health which oversees Elgin and Oxford Counties also saw stagnate numbers Saturday with no new cases.

It has 82 total confirmed cases, with seven of them ongoing. There are also three institutional outbreaks in that region.