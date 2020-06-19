MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Middlesex-London on Friday, bringing the total in the region to 603.

Of those, 470 have recovered, in increase of five, and there have been no new deaths, with that total holding at 57.

The City of London now has 562 cases, while the count in Strathroy-Caradoc, which has the next highest number in the region, rose by one to 21.

None of the new cases were linked to long-term care or retirement homes, where the total holds at 176 cases and 37 deaths.

However, a new outbreak was declared on Thursday at Westmount Gardens, a long-term care facility in London. That brings the number of active outbreaks to three.

Two new cases were reported by Lambton Public Health as of Thursday night, bringing the total in that region to 281, with 240 recovered and 25 deaths.

The worst outbreak in Sarnia, at Vision Nursing Home, which saw 54 staff and residents test positive and 10 deaths, was finally declared over on Thursday.

However, a new outbreak was declared at Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia, where one staff member is affected.

No additional cases were reported in connection with an outbreak at Bluewater Health, where three staff have so far tested positive.

Grey Bruce Public Health reported three new cases as of Thursday, bringing the total there to 105, with 94 recovered and no deaths.

There were no new cases in Oxford and Elgin counties reported Friday, where the total held at 82 cases for a second day, with 71 resolved and four deaths.

Huron and Perth counties also held steady on Friday, with 57 cases, 49 recovered and five deaths.

The province remained under the 200 new cases mark for a sixth day in a row, reporting 178 cases.