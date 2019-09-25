The driver of a cement truck had to be extricated from the vehicle after a single-vehicle crash in Warwick Township, Ont. on Wednesday.

Lambton County emergency crews were called to Nauvoo Road south of Townsend Line shortly after 10 a.m. for the collision.

Provincial police say the vehicle left the roadway and ended up on its side, trapping the driver inside.

The driver was extricated and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP say Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Environment were all contacted in relation to the incident.

Nauvoo Road has been closed from Townsend Line to Hickory Creek Line. It's unclear when it will reopen.