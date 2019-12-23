LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a year-long investigation into the illegal recruitment and employment of migrant workers has led to three arrests, and they believe there are more victims.

Investigators have identified at least seven victims, all from Guatemala.

The investigation began in Sept. 2018, when, police say, they received information that three Londoners were operating a recruitment business called Bethesda Agricultural Enterprises Inc.

The company had been operating from 2015 to 2017, purportedly to match migrant workers with local employers, but police say individuals posing as an immigration lawyer and property owner were the ones recruiting the workers from South America.

The workers would surrender their passports once they arrived in Canada believing work permits had been obtained. They were then housed, often 12 to a home, at various residences in the city, sometimes without water or electricity.

Officials say the workers were told if they did not follow the rules, they would be deported or police would be called.

Jose Alfredo Callejas, 62, and 35-year-old Karin Yadira Callejas, both of London, have been jointly charged with seven counts of trafficking in persons by recruiting and seven counts of withholding or destroying documents in relation to trafficking in persons.

Nathan Stewart Brown, 33, of London, is charged with three counts of trafficking in persons by recruiting.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

All three were released and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3, 2020.