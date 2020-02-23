LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police are searching for a suspect after they say a stolen vehicle failed to stop for officers.

Police say they spotted a parked SUV on Elizabeth Street Saturday around 5 p.m. that was reported stolen from London the day before.

Three people entered the SUV and failed to stop for officers, according to police.

The vehicle was then found abandoned on King Street.

Police found two passengers and arrested them. The driver fled on foot and there is a warrant for his arrest.