Charges laid after stolen vehicle crash
Stolen truck crashes into a sign on Wharncliffe Rd. in London Ont. on March 7, 2018. (Jim Knight)
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 12:02PM EST
A 25-year-old man is charged with several offences after a vehicle struck a sign at a business at Wharncliffe Road North and Riverside Drive.
Police say the man was driving a stolen vehicle when it crashed about 11:30 a.m.
Police say the suspect fled on foot after the crash and was arrested a short distance away. A police officer suffered a broken hand during the foot chase.
The man is charged with
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;
- Fail to stop at scene of an accident x 2;
- Possession of break in instruments; and
- Resist arrest.