A 25-year-old man is charged with several offences after a vehicle struck a sign at a business at Wharncliffe Road North and Riverside Drive.

Police say the man was driving a stolen vehicle when it crashed about 11:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect fled on foot after the crash and was arrested a short distance away. A police officer suffered a broken hand during the foot chase.

The man is charged with