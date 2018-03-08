A 25-year-old man is charged with several offences after a vehicle struck a sign at a business at Wharncliffe Road North and Riverside Drive.

Police say the man was driving a stolen vehicle when it crashed about 11:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect fled on foot after the crash and was arrested a short distance away. A police officer suffered a broken hand during the foot chase.

The man is charged with

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;
  • Fail to stop at scene of an accident x 2;
  • Possession of break in instruments; and
  • Resist arrest.