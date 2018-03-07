Featured
Stolen truck crashes into restaurant sign
Stolen truck crashes into a sign on Wharncliffe Rd. in London Ont. on March 7, 2018. (Jim Knight)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 1:16PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 7, 2018 4:45PM EST
Few details are known at this time, but London police are investigating after a stolen truck crashed into a restaurant sign Wednesday.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m.
The truck was being chased by police on Becher Street when it smashed into a pair of vehicles.
It blew the stop sign at Wharnncliffe Road and struck another vehicle.
The truck eventually left the road and slammed into a restaurant sign.
The suspect fled on foot and was arrested a short distance away.
A man was injured and remains in hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.
The Special Investigations Unit has been notified.