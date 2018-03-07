

CTV London





Few details are known at this time, but London police are investigating after a stolen truck crashed into a restaurant sign Wednesday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m.

The truck was being chased by police on Becher Street when it smashed into a pair of vehicles.

It blew the stop sign at Wharnncliffe Road and struck another vehicle.

The truck eventually left the road and slammed into a restaurant sign.

The suspect fled on foot and was arrested a short distance away.

A man was injured and remains in hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.

The Special Investigations Unit has been notified.