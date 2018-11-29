Police are asking for public help to locate a man wanted on numerous charges after he failed to show up for a court appearance.

Jeremiah Vandenbroecke is facing a laundry list of charges in connection with a number incidents earlier in November

Charges include;

three counts of break and enter

two counts of possess break and enter tools

two counts of possession of stolen property

two counts of possession of a controlled substance

wear disguise with intent

carry concealed weapon

two counts of breach of recognizance

breach of undertaking

Anyone who knows where Vandenbroecke is, is asked to call St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.