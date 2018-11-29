Police are asking for public help to locate a man wanted on numerous charges after he failed to show up for a court appearance.

Jeremiah Vandenbroecke is facing a laundry list of charges in connection with a number incidents earlier in November

Charges include;

  • three counts of break and enter
  • two counts of possess break and enter tools
  • two counts of possession of stolen property
  • two counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • wear disguise with intent
  • carry concealed weapon
  • two counts of breach of recognizance
  • breach of undertaking

Anyone who knows where Vandenbroecke is, is asked to call St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.