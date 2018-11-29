Featured
St. Thomas police looking for wanted man
Jeremiah Vandenbroecke, 29, is seen in this image released by the St. Thomas Police Service.
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 2:11PM EST
Police are asking for public help to locate a man wanted on numerous charges after he failed to show up for a court appearance.
Jeremiah Vandenbroecke is facing a laundry list of charges in connection with a number incidents earlier in November
Charges include;
- three counts of break and enter
- two counts of possess break and enter tools
- two counts of possession of stolen property
- two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- wear disguise with intent
- carry concealed weapon
- two counts of breach of recognizance
- breach of undertaking
Anyone who knows where Vandenbroecke is, is asked to call St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.