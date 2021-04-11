LONDON, ONT. -- Canadian Cedars of Hope (CCOH) a group consisting of mostly members in London Ont., held a donation drive to provide emergency aid for Lebanon and its people.

Donations were dropped off by community members at their Southdale Road east building Sunday afternoon.

The items will be sent to those in Lebanon who are still recovering from the Explosion in Beirut.

The founder of CCOH, Majida Zabian, said she created the group on August 4, 2020 after a massive explosion rocked Beirut, flattening much of its city's port, damaging buildings across the capital.

"We came together after the explosion that was shown world-wide. We realized how fortunate we are to be living in Canada and have all that we have while people are suffering."

More than 200 people were killed in the explosion, and more than six thousand were injured.

Many members of CCOH, live in London Ont., but have deep ties to Lebanon.

"When the explosion happened I wanted to help some way because I am attached to Lebanon in many different ways. I was born and raised here but growing up with the Lebanese culture, I knew I had to continue to help," said director of CCOH, Shifa Abdulwahed.

Nadir Kadri helped to organize the donation centre at 561 Southdale Road East in London, to collect non-perishable goods, personal hygiene, first aid items, baby items and school supplies among others to be donated to the people of Lebanon.

"This feels wonderful. We have a great team of volunteers, mostly youth and mostly from Canada, born in London most of them. Some have immigrated from Lebanon and are Canadians here. Some of our volunteers were recently there in February and distributed some of the items we sent before."

Group members will be filling a 40-foot container with goods which they are collecting for at least the next four weeks.

The drop off donation centre is accepting donations Monday-Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

The container will be sent to Toronto and then shipped to Lebanon, where volunteers will distribute the items.

CCOH is looking for sponsors to assist with shipping and additional costs.

Volunteers will also pick up donations across the region.

If you would like to donate your items click here.