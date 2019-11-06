LONDON, Ont. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a spike belt had to be used to stop a vehicle on Highway 401 that had been reported stolen.

The stolen vehicle was reported to police around 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of the highway near Putnam Road in Thames Centre, southeast of London.

Middlesex and Elgin County OPP used a 'tire deflation device' to bring the vehicle to a stop just west of the Colonel Talbot Road overpass.

The passenger, a 19-year-old Scarborough, Ont. man was immediately arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released with a future court date.

The OPP Canine Unit was called in to track the driver, a 24-year-old Toronto man, who was located shortly afterward.

He has since been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, driving while under suspension and failing to comply with recognizance.

He was in court for a bail hearing on Monday.

The SIU has invoked its mandate in the case, which happens whe police are involved in an incident that involves death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.