LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police are searching for a bold thief who stole an employee’s purse and then vehicle from a downtown business in daylight.

Police say the man entered the store about 4:30 p.m. Friday and started up a conversation with the employee.

They say when the employee went to leave work, she noticed her purse had been stolen, which contained the keys to her vehicle.

She then discovered the vehicle had been stolen.

The suspect is described as a white male. He is tall, slim and unshaven. He is missing front teeth. At the time, he was wearing a blue jacket and darker jeans.

The vehicle is a white, four-door Toyota Corolla. The licence plate is BRTP 443.