Three people were killed and a child was taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision northwest of Listowel Friday evening.

OPP say a SUV and tractor trailer collided near the intersection of Perth County Line 88 and Perth Road 178, near Forwich Line, around 6:38 p.m.

The driver and two passengers in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

One child was airlifted to London's Victoria Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital but has now been released.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation and Reconstruction team completed their investigation.