Woman charged after alleged assault of St. Thomas police officer
St. Thomas police cruiser
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 12:56PM EDT
According to police, a 20-year-old Brantford woman had quite the interaction with officers Tuesday morning.
Around 6 a.m., police were called to an address on Hamilton Street after she continually tried to gain entry to a residence.
Police arrested her for being intoxicated and put her in a cell but she began smashing her head on the cell doors, hurting herself and sending her to hospital
While at the hospital, she kicked, punched and even bit police, nurses, and security officers.
Police say she also spat in an officer's face.
She has since been charged with assaulting police.
