OPP say Belmont woman driving 115 kilometres above speed limit
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV London
Published Monday, August 14, 2017 4:16PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 14, 2017 4:38PM EDT
A Belmont woman is facing a racing charge after police say they clocked her at 115 kilometres per hour over the speed limit Monday afternoon.
An OPP officer observed a Nissan Altima on Manning Drive about 12:30 p.m. driving at a high rate of speed.
Police say the vehicle was going 175 kilometres in a 60 kilometre zone.
A 22-year-old woman is charged with racing a motor vehicle.