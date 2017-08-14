

A Belmont woman is facing a racing charge after police say they clocked her at 115 kilometres per hour over the speed limit Monday afternoon.

An OPP officer observed a Nissan Altima on Manning Drive about 12:30 p.m. driving at a high rate of speed.

Police say the vehicle was going 175 kilometres in a 60 kilometre zone.

A 22-year-old woman is charged with racing a motor vehicle.