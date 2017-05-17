

Two stretches of roads are closed in Huron-Kinloss as OPP conduct a search of the area.

South Bruce OPP have not released a reason for the search, only saying it is related to an ongoing investigation.

The following roads have been closed while the search is underway. Bruce County Road 7 between Concession 2 and Concession 6 as well as Concession 4 between Side road 10 south and Side road 20 south.

The OPP are reminding people in the area to be aware of their personal safety at all times.