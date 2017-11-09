

London, CTV London





London Police and EMS responded to a report of a shooting around 10:15 pm last night at 359 Springbank Drive near Seawood Avenue.

About a dozen police vehicles were on scene, and a K-9 team was deployed.

Upon arrival, they spotted two men with injuries.

One man was found with a gunshot wound while the other sustained minor injuries due to altercation.

Both men were transported to hospital. The man found with a gunshot wound sustains serious injuries.

Witnesses say a single shot was fired and police quickly taped off the property, while a trail of blood could be seen on the sidewalk at the base of the front steps.

Investigation reveals that three males enterted the home, each possesing a weapon.

The suspects fled the scene upon the police's arrival.

Investigators believe that was a planned event and not a case of a random act.

The investigation has been handed over to the Major Crime Section.