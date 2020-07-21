LONDON, ONT. -- The YMCA of Southwestern Ontario is getting ready to reopen some gyms and other health facilities in the region now that the province has given the green light under Stage 3.

The reopening of some locations will start Aug. 21.

Gyms will adhere to public health guidelines and limit the number of individuals using facilities.

Some large chain gyms in London have already reopened including GoodLife Fitness and Fit 4 Less with enhanced safety measures in place.

Currently, the YMCA will be providing free outdoor classes at select sites across the region and free indoor workout access at select locations through a sign-up process.

Until they are open again, membership fees remain on hold.

More details regarding the phase-in process can be found on the YMCA's revamped website.