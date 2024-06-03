'If we can’t maintain property standards, our city is lost': Encampment crackdown in OEV
Tents, tarps, sleeping bags, and shopping carts were all gathered up by their owners, or taken away by City of London crews.
The encampment crackdown London’s Old East Village started around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The primary encampment was at Dundas Street and Lyle Street in the heart of the village.
Ward four Coun. Susan Stevenson insists it was a step that needed to be taken, "If the city cannot maintain property standards on that street, our city is lost."
City officials say they rely on the Coordinated Informed Response (CIR) approach, with teams made of up of bylaw enforcement officials, corporate security, and road operations members.
They were joined by members of the London Police Service (LPS) and representatives of the homelessness support agency London Cares.
A woman who was part of the encampment, and who identified herself only as ‘Elizabeth,’ recounted what they said to her, "They said 'Good luck' and, 'We're sorry' and 'We did everything we could.'”
City of London staff and London Police Service members were on hand as homeless encampments were dismantled in OEV on June 3, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
Those on hand from LPS and most of the City of London staff left the area shortly before 9 a.m., leaving behind maintenance workers who were doing grounds work in the area.
The city says those living in encampments in the Old East Village (OEV) were told last week they would need to leave the area for routine cleaning and maintenance, referring to the action Monday morning as a ‘rapid closure protocol.’
The city says the goal is to maintain the safety of all Londoners and cleanliness of public spaces.
An encampment participant who only wanted to be identified as 'Ted' said public, well-lit spaces are where many homeless people feel safest.
"The city is telling people we're not allowed to camp in the light, in safe spots,” he explained. “They want us to camp in forests and next to the river. I think really they're just trying to sweep the problem under the rug."
Stevenson said she wants those concerns addressed, but there are also the concerns of those in nearby neighbourhoods, and of OEV business owners.
She pointed to new projects she believes could bring economic windfalls, like the Hard Rock Hotel and the Bus Rapid Transit line currently under construction.
She noted that the city invested $500,000 to the Old East Village Business Improvement Area (BIA) in the last budget.
"If we're committed to it, let's keep investing money,” she stressed. “It is a very appealing area for a lot of reasons to businesses, but without the city's commitment to it, nothing will happen."
Stevenson said the goal now is to ensure the tents and tarps don't return.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Forest bathing: What it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Poilievre says same-sex marriage 'will remain legal when I am prime minister, full stop'
Facing scrutiny over comments one of his MPs made, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he become prime minister, he will uphold same sex marriage rights, 'full stop.'
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Elected leaders should read Supreme Court decisions before speaking, says top justice
The chief justice of the Supreme Court is sending a warning about the risks elected officials run by reacting to decisions from the court without first having read the rulings themselves.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.