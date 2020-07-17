LONDON, ONT -- Catching a movie this weekend? Or perhaps heading to the gym? Now that London has officially entered Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan those activities may be possible, but not without certain restrictions.

On Monday Premier Doug Ford revealed that the London region would be among those to enter Stage 3 first.

According to the government almost all businesses will be able to reopen now, however guidelines around social distancing and safe practices are required.

Among the businesses that can reopen are:

Movie theatres (Althought some, such as Cineplex owned Theatre said they would not reopen Friday just yet)

Casinos (Table games remain banned and area casinos have said they will not reopen yet)

Restaurants, bars, concession stands, etc. are allowed to reopen for indoor dining, but nightclubs are still banned except for serving food or drinks.

No dancing is allowed for patrons, but musical performances can resume.

Gyms and fitness studios can reopen with safety protocols in place.

Organized sports can resume, except for contact sports.

Playgrounds, community centres and libraries will also reopen, along with interactive museum and gallery exhibits.

Some high-risk businesses, including amusement parks, buffet restaurants and overnight camps, will not yet reopen. Concerts and sporting events are also still prohibited.

The full list of businesses that can reopen is here.

Also new in Stage is the maximum number of people allowed for indoor gatherings which is now 50, while 100 people can gather outside.

Physical distancing is still required for those who are outside someone’s social circle which remains capped at 10 people.

The government will monitor COVID-19 cases and has warned that restrictions could be tightened again if necessary.

With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone.