'It’s getting dangerous downtown': Rear entrance of London business sprayed with gunfire

London police said that no-one was injured when the back entrance of a downtown cannabis shop was sprayed with gunfire early on Monday morning.

The back alley of 264 Dundas Street became the site of a police crime scene shortly afterward, as forensics officers could be seen combing over an area cordoned off with yellow tape.

Bullet holes can be seen in the glass door of a downtown London, Ont. building on Nov. 25, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

At least 15 bullet holes could be seen in the rear entrance of the business, which was all glass. Officers were placing evidence markers on the ground and picking up small objects and bagging them.

At the front, the door to a cannabis shop was boarded up, and a sticker was affixed to the door saying the business has been closed by the city. A Special Constable Police Cruiser was parked in front, with an officer securing the scene.

Police investigation at the front of 264 Dundas St., Nov. 25, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Passerby Les Mallet was in disbelief at news of gunfire in the core.

“Well this, this is brutal,” Mallet exclaimed. “Downtown London and there’s a shooting… I’ve lived in London all my life, we never had that. Now like, you’re going to have to have security at three in the morning for downtown?” he questioned.

Police say at about 3:10 Monday morning officers responded to the Dundas Street address after a security guard discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the glass, after hearing several loud bangs. When police arrived, they found evidence a firearm had been discharged.

Police have confirmed to CTV News the entrances at the both the front and rear are for the same business. According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario the address is not authorized as a legally sanctioned cannabis retailer.

Police investigation at the front of 264 Dundas St., Nov. 25, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

CTV News also spoke with area businesses who expressed concern over the events but declined to appear on camera for fear of their own shop’s security.

We did, however, meet Londoner Mary Byron who came downtown to do some banking, and was disturbed by the crime scene.

“It’s getting dangerous downtown. I mean it’s getting to the point where my husband and I don’t want to come downtown. I mean my bank’s just over, not that far away. It’s getting to the point where no-one wants to come downtown,” said Byron.

The investigation has been taken over by the London Police Gangs and Guns Section. Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have been in the area between 2:45 and 3:45 Monday morning to reach out. They’re also seeking dash-cam or security video.

You can get in touch at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).