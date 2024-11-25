'It’s getting dangerous downtown': Rear entrance of London business sprayed with gunfire
London police said that no-one was injured when the back entrance of a downtown cannabis shop was sprayed with gunfire early on Monday morning.
The back alley of 264 Dundas Street became the site of a police crime scene shortly afterward, as forensics officers could be seen combing over an area cordoned off with yellow tape.
Bullet holes can be seen in the glass door of a downtown London, Ont. building on Nov. 25, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
At least 15 bullet holes could be seen in the rear entrance of the business, which was all glass. Officers were placing evidence markers on the ground and picking up small objects and bagging them.
At the front, the door to a cannabis shop was boarded up, and a sticker was affixed to the door saying the business has been closed by the city. A Special Constable Police Cruiser was parked in front, with an officer securing the scene.
Police investigation at the front of 264 Dundas St., Nov. 25, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
Passerby Les Mallet was in disbelief at news of gunfire in the core.
“Well this, this is brutal,” Mallet exclaimed. “Downtown London and there’s a shooting… I’ve lived in London all my life, we never had that. Now like, you’re going to have to have security at three in the morning for downtown?” he questioned.
Police say at about 3:10 Monday morning officers responded to the Dundas Street address after a security guard discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the glass, after hearing several loud bangs. When police arrived, they found evidence a firearm had been discharged.
Police have confirmed to CTV News the entrances at the both the front and rear are for the same business. According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario the address is not authorized as a legally sanctioned cannabis retailer.
Police investigation at the front of 264 Dundas St., Nov. 25, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
CTV News also spoke with area businesses who expressed concern over the events but declined to appear on camera for fear of their own shop’s security.
We did, however, meet Londoner Mary Byron who came downtown to do some banking, and was disturbed by the crime scene.
“It’s getting dangerous downtown. I mean it’s getting to the point where my husband and I don’t want to come downtown. I mean my bank’s just over, not that far away. It’s getting to the point where no-one wants to come downtown,” said Byron.
The investigation has been taken over by the London Police Gangs and Guns Section. Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have been in the area between 2:45 and 3:45 Monday morning to reach out. They’re also seeking dash-cam or security video.
You can get in touch at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists
After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.
BREAKING Judge tosses Trump 2020 election case after prosecutors' request
A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed the federal criminal case accusing Donald Trump of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat after prosecutors moved to drop that prosecution and a second case against the president-elect, citing Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting U.S. president.
Premiers seek 'urgent' meeting with Trudeau before Trump returns to White House
Canada's premiers are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold an urgent first ministers' meeting ahead of the return to office of president-elect Donald Trump.
Warren Buffett gives away another US$1.1B, announces plans for distributing $147B fortune after death
Investor Warren Buffett renewed his Thanksgiving tradition of giving by announcing plans Monday to hand more than US$1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations, and he offered new details about who will be handing out the rest of his fortune after his death.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues
Canada Post says they have made 'limited progress' with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.
Los Angeles judge postpones hearing on release of Menendez brothers
A Los Angeles County judge on Monday postponed a hearing over the possible release of Lyle and Erik Menendez after 35 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, saying he wanted to hear from a new district attorney due to take office on Dec. 3.
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.