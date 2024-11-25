'I just knew something was up': London family recounts rushing to their burning home where pet perished
A weekend house fire has left a family displaced and taken the life of a beloved pet.
The blaze at 454 Alston Road broke out shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
When the fire broke out in their kitchen, homeowners Ashley Fenton and Dave Stewart were at the movies.
A neighbour spotted the flames and called 911, his next call was to Ashley.
“We started getting calls on my watch from my neighbour. And we knew that it was strange for them to call us.”
Uncertain of the message, Dave ran out of the theatre and drove home.
“I just knew something was up. And when I was coming in, like, driving to the house, I heard the sirens stopping. I was like, that's in my area, that's my house!”
Sadly, he was right.
He called Ashley. She arrived with a family friend to witness the scene.
“There were flames were coming out the back windows from the kitchen.”
London fire on scene of house fire on Alston Road in London, Ont. on Nov. 24, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X)
As crews battled the fire, the couple worried about Ashley’s two children. As it turned out, both had left about an hour before the fire broke out.
“The kids had both stopped in while we were at the theatre. Max had had a nap on the couch, I mean, they were out of the house. Thank God.”
While firefighters were able to contain most damage to the kitchen area, unfortunately, not all family members were able to escape.
“They went in instantly looking for them [the family's two cats] and came out with my Rose, and she was safe. But later they came with Reggie, and he wasn't able to make it,” said Dave through tears.
“He just turned three,” added Ashley. “Yeah, he was just a baby, but he was awesome. And we're going to miss him very much.”
Reggie, A family pet lost in the fire is seen in this undated photo (Source: Ashley Fenton and Dave Stewart)
Material damage is estimated at $200,000.
It is devastating news for the family – who had rented the home from a family member.
“We didn’t have insurance,” confirmed Dave.
As firefighters remind the public about the benefits of carrying insurance in case of loss, friends of the couple have set up an online campaign.
A fire damaged kitchen lost in a weekend house fire, November 25, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Still, Dave is reluctant to accept help.
“I don't intend to like, ask anyone for anything unless we really need it,” Dave stated.
The cause has been deemed electrical. In the wake of the blaze, officials are also reminding the public about the dangers of leaving cooking unattended.
