Halttunen suspended four games by OHL

The London Knights will be without one of their top players for the next few games, right after he rejoined the team.

Kasper Halttunen has been suspended by the OHL for four games for hitting a Saginaw player from behind over the weekend.

Halttunen was playing just his fourth game of the season with London after starting the campaign with the San Jose sharks' minor league team.

He's eligible to return Dec. 4 against Owen Sound.