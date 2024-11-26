LONDON
London

    • Halttunen suspended four games by OHL

    Kasper Halttunen of the London Knights is seen in this undated image. (Source: Luke Durda/OHL Images) Kasper Halttunen of the London Knights is seen in this undated image. (Source: Luke Durda/OHL Images)
    Share

    The London Knights will be without one of their top players for the next few games, right after he rejoined the team.

    Kasper Halttunen has been suspended by the OHL for four games for hitting a Saginaw player from behind over the weekend.

    Halttunen was playing just his fourth game of the season with London after starting the campaign with the San Jose sharks' minor league team.

    He's eligible to return Dec. 4 against Owen Sound.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

    Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News