'Time to get the winter tires on': Snow in the forecast for the London region

Weather in the London area starts off cloudy and windy on Tuesday, with peaks of sunshine later in the day.

We will reach our high of 4 C early in the day with the forecast starting to shift as we head into Wednesday evening, according to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.

"The risk of some rain or snow, temperatures are set to drop off and on Thursday we could see mixed precipitation. We have a cold front coming in on Friday and that will open the flood gates to the coldest air of the season which could bring some heavy lake effect snow to parts of the region," said Atchison.

The normal high for this time of year is around 4 C and the low around -3 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to plus 2 this afternoon

Tuesday Night: Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of snow or rain. High plus 3.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 pe rcent chance of flurries. High minus 1.