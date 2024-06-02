'Devastated': Spirit defeat Knights on last minute goal to capture Memorial Cup
It was heartbreaking defeat for the London Knights.
“You're devastated,” says Knights assistant coach Dylan Hunter after the defeat in the Memorial Cup Final.
The Saginaw Spirit’s Josh Bloom broke a 3-3 tie with 21.7 seconds left in regulation.
The 4-3 gives the franchise its first ever Memorial Cup championship.
“These are the guys you went to war with,” said Hunter. “You played 90 games with and the game's the game, but it's the relationships. Some of these guys are never going to play with each other again.”
Knights forward Jacob Julien graciously spoke to the London media after the loss.
“This is not a good feeling,” said the Knights forward. “We had a slow start to the game and, we kind of found our way back and then, you know, it happens. It’s not the end of the world. We would have liked to win, but, you know, it's hockey.”
London, the top team in the Canadian Hockey League, looked lifeless for nearly 48 minutes as the host Spirit controlled the play.
Trailing 3-1 entering the third period, the Knights would not go away.
Easton Cowan and Sam Dickinson scored 2:28 apart to bring the game level at three goals apiece.
London Knights fans take in the Memorial Cup game in Saginaw, MI on June 2, 2024. (Source: Eric Young/CHL)“I give them credit and we always had fight in us,” said Hunter. “They went right to the bitter end. They've been resilient. On the bench, we were saying ‘We’ve faced worse odds before and then we battled back.’ These guys never had quit and it went right down to the last 20 seconds but that’s how these tournaments go.”
London looked to be controlling the play for the final 10 minutes of the third, but they could not clear the zone on a dump out, and Bloom converted.
The puck dribbled over the line as Max McCue tried to lay in the crease and keep it off the line behind Knights goaltender Michael Simpson.
The goal went in and the majority of the 5,373 fans at the Dow Event Center erupted.
“I saw that puck cross the line kind of blanked out,” said Bloom. “I skated to centre, and I kind of knew that that was it. It was a special moment.”
It was the 12th meeting of the year between the two teams, and although London won seven of the first 11, the Spirit won the one that mattered.
“It’s crazy surreal and it's going to take a while to soak in,” said Will Bishop, Spirit defenceman from London, Ont. who just beat his hometown team.
“Those guys [Knights] beat us in the [Ontario Hockey League] semis there. It's just crazy to get some revenge in the Memmer [Memorial Cup].”
London did not look like its usual self, as the team managed just one shot on goal against the hosts in the first period, and five more in the second as the Spirit jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the scoreboard and a 24-6 advantage on the shot clock after two periods.
A turning point came late in the first period, when Knights forward Landon Sim was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for a check to the head.
The Spirit’s Owen Beck scored his second goal of the night on the ensuing man-advantage.
Joey Willis scored the other goal for the Spirit.
The London Knights and Saginaw Spirit shake hands after Saginaw beat London 4-3 to win the Memorial Cup on June 2, 2024. (Source: Eric Young/CHL)The Knights finally broke the shutout 9:45 into the second period, on just their second shot of the game when Kasper Halttunen scored his fourth goal in four games for London.
London’s 13 shots on goal is the lowest record total in the last 25 years of the Memorial Cup final.
“They [Saginaw] were playing really well,” said Hunter. “They weren't taking as many risks as they are used to. We couldn't really get much pressure on them in the forecheck as they were coming around over the top on us really well, keeping in the zone. Face-offs were not where they should have been. They had a good game plan and they did it.”
The victory and hosting this tournament will be a huge boost for the Saginaw franchise.
Spirit President and Governor Craig Goslin said they have already sold 800 more season tickets for next season, after introducing the Canadian Hockey League to tens of thousands of people in the region.
“I’m so proud of this community,” said Spirit head coach Chris Lazary. “I’ve said a lot of times we've been trying to get our respect and let everybody in the league see how good we are for the franchise and I think we are on display, it’s a pretty cool moment.”
“I’ve been saying since I was 16 that Saginaw is a hockey town,” said Bloom. “My last game with this jersey on it’s a pretty special way to end it.”
The Knights can hold their head up high after winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup as Ontario Hockey League Champions.
However, they know they let one get away, and now have come to the realization that this group will never be together again.
“We were brothers,” said Julien. “I think that's what made us push even harder. We didn't want to be apart from each other. It kind of, kind of made us play a little harder, play for each other, do whatever we got to do to stay together.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This Canadian scientist combines passion for history, archeology and genetics to solve ancient and modern-day DNA puzzles
Turi King takes pride in her work solving ancient and modern-day DNA puzzles – including a centuries-old mystery involving an infamous British king.
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first woman president
Mexico's projected presidential winner Claudia Sheinbaum will become the first woman president in the country's 200-year history.
Bathroom break nearly derails $22-million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 11 as the U.S. pushes a ceasefire plan
Palestinian health officials said Israeli strikes killed 11 people overnight into Monday, including a woman and three children, in central Gaza.
Do this once a month and extend your life by up to 10 years. No gym required
Research shows that art experiences, whether as a maker or a beholder, transform our biology by rewiring our brains and triggering the release of neurochemicals, hormones and endorphins.
Expect the cost of your airfare to continue to rise, an aviation trade group and industry heads warn
The cost of your next flight is likely to go up. That's the word from the International Air Transport Association, which held its annual meeting Monday in Dubai.
United plane undergoing 'deep cleaning' after cruise ship passengers fall ill on Vancouver-Houston flight
A United Airlines plane is being removed from service after several passengers on a flight from Vancouver to Houston, Texas, felt sick.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Warmest May since 2018: UW weather station
With only a few below average days during the month, the overall temperature ended up being almost 2.5 degrees above average.
-
Wanted man arrested in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
-
Guelph dance company's future uncertain
The curtain may close on Guelph Dance performances if they don’t secure the funding they need to carry on.
Windsor
-
From decay to dazzling: Ford restores grandeur to former eyesore Detroit train station
The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.
-
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here's what you need to know
Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy.
-
5,000 students prepare to graduate University of Windsor
More than 5,000 students are preparing to walk across the stage at the University of Windsor Spring Convocation. Ceremonies will be held at the Toldo Lancer Centre over four days, from June 4 to June 7.
Barrie
-
Random and weapons assaults in Wasaga Beach
At least half-a-dozen people injured in assault attacks in Wasaga Beach.
-
Driver busted for doing motorcycle donuts in busy parking lot
A man faces a slew of charges after doing donuts in busy parking lot.
-
Broken vehicle lights lead to arrest of two Wasaga Beach drivers
Broken vehicle lights lead to the arrest of two Wasaga Beach drivers on impaired driving charges.
Northern Ontario
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
-
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
-
Northern Ont. woman threatened to burn down apartment building: OPP
Provincial police in Elliot Lake have arrested a local woman who allegedly threatened to burn down an apartment building in the community.
Ottawa
-
Construction season kicks off in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa will officially kick off construction season in the capital on Monday, with several road resurfacing and culvert renewal and replacement projects to be completed this spring and summer.
-
More needs to be done: River Road crash sparked anger from nearby residents
A two-vehicle collision on River Road that injured three people has once again sparked anger from nearby residents - who say more needs to be done to improve safety on that road.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN When and where will you see this year's Canada Day flypast?
The Royal Canadian Air Force says Ottawa will see aircraft from the past, present and future when pilots take to the sky on Canada Day.
Toronto
-
1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting outside Rexdale high school: police
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
-
University of Toronto convocations to begin as campus protest continues
Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action.
-
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
Montreal
-
Driver arrested after child dies in boating incident in Quebec's Laurentians
The driver of a watercraft involved in the death of a toddler in the Baskatong reservoir has been arrested.
-
Quebec must accelerate its energy transition: economic barometer
Quebec must improve its energy efficiency and focus on better resource utilization in order to “ensure its future economic viability”, according to the 2024 edition of Prospera, an economic barometer designed by BCF Avocats d'affaires and Quadrat Conseils.
-
Assault in downtown Montreal sends man to hospital
A 52-year-old man is in hospital after an assault in downtown Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Man shot by unknown assailant in Dartmouth: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Portapique, N.S., community centre opens with surprise performance by Johnny Reid
A community centre opened in Portapique, N.S., over the weekend with a special surprise performance by Scottish-Canadian singer Johnny Reid.
-
SailGP in Halifax wraps up, Britain takes home gold
After a weekend filled with lots of competition and plenty of visitors, the Sail Grand Prix in Halifax has come to a close.
Winnipeg
-
Expert to testify in Winnipeg trial about mental state of admitted serial killer
An admitted serial killer's mental state is expected to be the focus of a murder trial that resumes in Winnipeg.
-
Blockade briefly stops Pride Parade in downtown Winnipeg
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
-
Fog causing near zero visibility in parts of Manitoba
The week is off to a foggy start for some parts of southern Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Parks Canada issues bear warning for Bow Valley Parkway
A bear warning is in effect in part of Banff National Park.
-
'Rotten rock': Climate change altering the face of Canadian mountaineering
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
-
Dozens of dogs graduate from the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society
It has been a banner year for PADS with 33 service teams graduating, five from Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Oilers advance to Stanley Cup final by beating Stars in Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers rode their special teams and goaltender to victory on Sunday, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 to win the National Hockey League's Western Conference and earn a berth in the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cool and wet start to the work week
After a warm weekend that had Edmonton hitting highs slightly above 20 C on both Saturday and Sunday, we'll settle back into a wetter and cooler pattern to start the work week.
-
Body recovered from river near Dawson Bridge in central Edmonton: EFRS
A body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River early Sunday evening.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver's heavy rain to transition to sun, heat this week
While Vancouver is starting off the week with a rainfall warning, sun and a potential extreme heat event are expected for the region in the coming days.
-
United plane undergoing 'deep cleaning' after cruise ship passengers fall ill on Vancouver-Houston flight
A United Airlines plane is being removed from service after several passengers on a flight from Vancouver to Houston, Texas, felt sick.
-
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.