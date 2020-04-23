WINGHAM, ONT. -- Two young men are facing charges, including resisting arrest, following a midnight police chase through Huron and Perth counties.

The OPP say officers tried to stop a vehicle without a front licence plate on Hydro Line Road, northeast of Seaforth, around midnight on Wednesday.

Then police tried to pull the vehicle over on Perth Line 34, but it continued to speed away.

A spike belt was used next, but the vehicle continued on towards Seaforth, police say, on bare rims.

During the chase, a police officer’s car was sideswiped. It wasn’t until just outside of Seaforth, police got the vehicle to stop.

Once it did, police say the driver and passenger resisted arrest, and the 22-year-old driver was hit with a stun gun.

Police say a search found stolen property in the vehicle, including IDs and licence plates.

The 22-year-old driver from Huron East, and the 23-year-old passenger from Arran-Elderslie both face numerous charges, including resisting arrest and possession of property obtained by crime.