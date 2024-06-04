LONDON
London

    • Knights receive hero’s welcome home

    The London Knights met with fans at Jubilee Square, outside Budweiser Gardens, on June 3, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) The London Knights met with fans at Jubilee Square, outside Budweiser Gardens, on June 3, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    Share

    The London Knights may have come up short in their quest for a Memorial Cup in Saginaw, MI., but they still received a hero’s welcome home Monday.

    About 100 die-hard Knights fans donned green and showed up at Jubilee Square, outside Budweiser Gardens Monday evening.

    They were there to greet players and provide a morale boost for those still feeling the sting of their heartbreaking loss against the Saginaw Spirit.

    “We got the greatest fans in the CHL,” said Knights forward Evan Van Gorp. “Seeing all the fans out here is really exciting and we’re really thankful for it.”

    “It’s great, it’s great, we love to see our fans, even after a tough loss, supporting us all the way,” explained Knights forward Ryder Boulton.

    Knights super-fan Lila Labelle was beaming with pride over her team’s performance.

    “They did an excellent season,” she exclaimed. “They were fantastic, and no matter what, win or lose, they’re fantastic, they deserve all the support they get, they’re phenomenal. I love them so much. I’m so proud of the guys.”

    Ten-year-old Hudson Thomas also expressed his pride, “I just really like the London Knights and I’m one of their biggest fans.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News