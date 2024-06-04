Knights receive hero’s welcome home

The London Knights may have come up short in their quest for a Memorial Cup in Saginaw, MI., but they still received a hero’s welcome home Monday.

About 100 die-hard Knights fans donned green and showed up at Jubilee Square, outside Budweiser Gardens Monday evening.

They were there to greet players and provide a morale boost for those still feeling the sting of their heartbreaking loss against the Saginaw Spirit.

“We got the greatest fans in the CHL,” said Knights forward Evan Van Gorp. “Seeing all the fans out here is really exciting and we’re really thankful for it.”

“It’s great, it’s great, we love to see our fans, even after a tough loss, supporting us all the way,” explained Knights forward Ryder Boulton.

Knights super-fan Lila Labelle was beaming with pride over her team’s performance.

“They did an excellent season,” she exclaimed. “They were fantastic, and no matter what, win or lose, they’re fantastic, they deserve all the support they get, they’re phenomenal. I love them so much. I’m so proud of the guys.”

Ten-year-old Hudson Thomas also expressed his pride, “I just really like the London Knights and I’m one of their biggest fans.”