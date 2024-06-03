LONDON
London

    • Suspect injured during arrest by London police, SIU investigating

    London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called to investigate after a suspect suffered injuries during his arrest.

    London police said officers were called to a residence on Base Line Road West in relation to a break and enter around 4 a.m. Sunday.

    Police said once they arrived, the suspect fled on foot.

    With the assistance of the Canine Unit, police were able to track and arrest the male suspect.

    As a result of the interaction, police said the 29-year-old suspect suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

    He was taken to hospital by paramedic services.

    The SIU has been notified and has invoked their mandate.

    The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

