Suspect injured during arrest by London police, SIU investigating

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called to investigate after a suspect suffered injuries during his arrest.

London police said officers were called to a residence on Base Line Road West in relation to a break and enter around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police said once they arrived, the suspect fled on foot.

With the assistance of the Canine Unit, police were able to track and arrest the male suspect.

As a result of the interaction, police said the 29-year-old suspect suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital by paramedic services.

The SIU has been notified and has invoked their mandate.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians.