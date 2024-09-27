Consent issue highlights closing submissions at sexual assault trial of former Woodstock mayor
Both sides at the sexual assault trial of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch argued over whether the interactions he had with the female complainant were consensual or not.
In his closing submission, defence lawyer James Battin told the court, "Look at the history he had with the woman."
He added, " The Crown has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt because he did not at any time sexually assault the complainant."
On the other hand, Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser said there is enough evidence to prove that Birtch is guilty because he’s heard on a recording talking about tying up a screaming woman at his home.
Moser said, "He's admitting to a assaulting [the complainant] in his attic."
The court has heard that Birtch took 50 videos involving the woman.
Moser added, “You can hear Mr. Birtch laughing when he's sharing this sexually graphic material."
The one-time mayor has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents between 2017 and 2022 involving a woman who cannot be identified.
This matter has been put over until Oct. 16 to set a date for a decision from Justice Spencer Nicholson.
This is the second such trial for Birtch in 2024. Earlier this year, he was found guilty of sexual assault and assault involving another woman.
In that case, he’s expected to be sentenced on Nov. 18.
