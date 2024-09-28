LONDON
London

    • Following injury during June arrest, London police cleared of wrongdoing by SIU

    (Source: CTV News file photo) (Source: CTV News file photo)
    In the early hours of Sunday, June 2, London police were called to a residence near Wharncliffe Road South, and Commissioners Road West where a woman reported that her ex-partner had kicked in her front door.

    When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a 29-year-old man flee the scene into a nearby park.

    Officers pursued the man, along with a dog handler. The dog located the man hiding in a ravine, and bit him in his calf.

    The man was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment to a soft tissue injury.

    The SIU investigates when a member of the public is injured, killed, assaulted or has a firearm discharged at them by a member of law enforcement.  

