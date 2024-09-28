Fake advertisement for free plants prompts warning from OPP

A fraud in the Municipality of Central Elgin has drawn the attention of Elgin OPP.

Police say that the fraud involves an advertisement that has been circulated in the community, which advertises free garden plants and supplies for local business Canadale.

The advertisement indicates that people can meet behind the store in the evenings, to receive free product.

The advertisement was not circulated by Canadale, and OPP is hoping to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the advertisement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.