LONDON
London

    • Police find over $350K in illegal cannabis products during store seizures

    OPP officers raided the Spirit River cannabis stores on Richmond and Wellington back on August 20. (Source: OPP) OPP officers raided the Spirit River cannabis stores on Richmond and Wellington back on August 20. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Provincial police say they've laid charges against five people through an investigation into illegal cannabis stores in London.

    Officers raided the Spirit River cannabis stores on Richmond and Wellington back on August 20.

    They also shut down the location on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

    Police say they seized more than $350,000 worth of products and $11,000 in cash.

    Police say they seized more than $350,000 worth of products and $11,000 in cash in an investigation into illegal cannabis stores in London. (Source: OPP)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News