Police find over $350K in illegal cannabis products during store seizures

Provincial police say they've laid charges against five people through an investigation into illegal cannabis stores in London.

Officers raided the Spirit River cannabis stores on Richmond and Wellington back on August 20.

They also shut down the location on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Police say they seized more than $350,000 worth of products and $11,000 in cash.

