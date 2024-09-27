LONDON
London

    • Knights fall in home opener against the Firebirds

    The London Knights kicked off the new hockey season tonight at Budweiser Gardens against the Flint Firebirds

    Before the game, the Knights raised their 2024 OHL Championship banner and, unfortunately for London, that was the high-point of the night.

    The Firebirds came out flying, scoring early in the first and not letting up from there.

    London would score on the power play, but it wasn't enough.

    Flint went on to win the game 7-4.

    The teams meet again tomorrow night for a re-match in Flint.

