Medical centre opens in Teeswater

The first ever medical centre in Teeswater is welcoming patients.

The community relied heavily on fundraising to get the facility built with more than $2.5-million raised in the last two years.

It's staffed with one doctor, a nurse practitioner, a pharmacy, and complimentary health providers.

It first opened to patients in January.

“We've got a great new medical centre. Accessible for all residents,” said Medical Centre Committee Co-Chair Paul Cronin.

“It's a wellness hub. It's full of tenants which we are proud of. Looking forward to growth for Teeswater and South Bruce,” said other Co-Chair Larry Hayes.