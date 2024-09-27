LONDON
London

    • Medical centre opens in Teeswater

    Teeswater Medical Centre on Sept. 27, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Teeswater Medical Centre on Sept. 27, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    The first ever medical centre in Teeswater is welcoming patients.

    The community relied heavily on fundraising to get the facility built with more than $2.5-million raised in the last two years.

    It's staffed with one doctor, a nurse practitioner, a pharmacy, and complimentary health providers.

    It first opened to patients in January.

    “We've got a great new medical centre. Accessible for all residents,” said Medical Centre Committee Co-Chair Paul Cronin.

    “It's a wellness hub. It's full of tenants which we are proud of. Looking forward to growth for Teeswater and South Bruce,” said other Co-Chair Larry Hayes.

