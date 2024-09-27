Local artist designs special Indigenous logo for Toronto Argonauts
Emily Kewageshig has accomplished a lot in her short time as artist.
"Growing up, I was always told that being an artist was a hobby. It wasn't something that you pursued as a career," she said.
But the Saugeen First Nation visual storyteller and artist has made a name for herself, recently collaborating with national brands like David's Tea and Purolator Courier on national art projects.
Now, her work will be featured on the helmets of the Toronto Argonauts at their annual Orange Jersey Game happening this weekend, celebrating Indigenous culture.
"When the Argos reached out to me, I was really excited to hear from them because it's a big organization and for me, I come from such a small community. So when these big organizations recognize me and my talents and what I have to offer, it really means a lot," said Kewageshig.
The focus of the special edition logo is the four figures that emerge from the water, which represent Indigenous peoples across past, present, and future generations.
Special edition logo designed by Saugeen First Nation artist Emily Kewageshig to be featured on Toronto Argonauts helmets during their Sept. 28 game. (Source: Submitted)
“I was able to integrate symbolism within the logo that honours who we are as Indigenous people and that is so special to me. I thank MLSE (Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment) for giving me the opportunity to share these stories with the team and all of the fans," she said.
All nine CFL teams will feature Indigenous inspired logos created by Indigenous artists this weekend, leading up to Monday's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. A special day, for Kewageshig and her family.
"I always tell myself to do it with the strength of your ancestors walking behind you. In moments of doubt, I always reflect on that and remember that there's so many people who were behind me and that would be supporting me today if they were still here," she said.
Kewageshig's special logo will be on display during Saturday's Argos vs. Alouettes game. Kickoff at BMO Field is at 7 p.m.
You can learn more about Emily Kewageshig's artwork online.
