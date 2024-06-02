LONDON
London

On the bright side with Julie Atchison

Share

To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.

Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week:

  1. Two amazing young leaders were honoured this week. Londoners Maryam Al-Sabawi and Machaila Wesch-Dawson both received the 2024 Terry Fox Humanitarian Award.
  2. A London paramedic was recognized with the Ontario Medal for Paramedic Bravery from the Middlesex County Warden.
  3. An Alberta man is being hailed a hero for rescuing a wild foal from the brink of danger.
  4. For the first time in Canada, a young patient has received a pioneering ear operation performed at London Health Sciences Centre.
  5. Today, we observe National Cancer Survivor's Day. On the first Sunday in June, we set aside time to honour those who demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News