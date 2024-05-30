'Everyone has done great work to raise this money': Students shave teachers’ hair for charity

London Christian High School students celebrated a fundraising total in the Relay for Life campaign well beyond what they were expecting.

“We raised over $20,000. Our goal is $20,000, and we went over it by $3,000 so far, which is incredible because we did not think we would be able to do that for our first time ever doing this event,” said grade 12 student Abby Wynja. “Everyone has done great work to raise this money.”

To celebrate the feat, the students who raised the most money were given the chance to shave the hair of two teachers.

Cancer survivor and art teacher Corinna Cameron spoke about her journey and led the school in the first lap of the Relay for Life.

“This afternoon we are doing the Relay for Life event where we walk around a track to show that cancer doesn't stop. So we're not going to stop walking, and we're having it, fun games and slushies and cotton candy. We're going to have pizza and just be together as a community to support this cause,” said Wynja.