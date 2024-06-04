LONDON
    'Hot, sticky, muggy conditions' for your Tuesday

    After a bout of morning fog, mainly clear and sunny skies are in store for Tuesday.

    “Sunshine will carry us through the day,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Nice conditions, but you’re going to feel the heat and humidity.”

    The high Tuesday should reach 28 degrees, feeling more like 34 in the afternoon.

    “Wednesday will have some showers move in in advance of a cold front, with the possibility of a few pop-up thunderstorms,” said Atchison.

    More showers are expected Thursday, with a cool down headed our way Friday.

    “So hot, sticky, muggy conditions over the next couple of days. It’ll feel like the low to mid 30s [over the next few days],” said Atchison.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Tuesday: Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28. Humidex 34.

    Tuesday night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 17.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

    Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

    Sunday: Cloudy. High 23.

